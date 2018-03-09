0 Deputies: Orange County man sought in girlfriend's fatal shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 33-year-old man is being sought in the November shooting death of his 36-year-old girlfriend at her Pine Hills home, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Marcellus Dion Wright fatally shot Michele Cohen on Nov. 30 at her Seybold Avenue home, Orange County Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said.

Cohen's 13-year-old daughter was in the home when she was shot and called 911, Tejada-Monforte said.

Cohen, who was critically injured, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she died.

Francina Boykin, the victim's aunt, told Channel 9 Thursday that Cohen's death wasn't the first time her family had experienced a tragic loss.

"I lost my sister in the same manner as I lost my niece, and in that case, her accused killer got off on a technicality," she said.

Three months before the alleged shooting, Wright was released from prison, where he had been serving time for a felony drug conviction, Florida Department of Corrections records said.

"The trauma for a 13-year-old to find her mother shot to death in the adjoining bedroom will be with her forever," Boykin said.

Her message for Wright: "You can't hide forever."

Anyone with information about Wright's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

