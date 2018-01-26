  • Deputies: Osceola County teacher had inappropriate relationship with student

    By: Jason Kelly

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 26-year-old Poinciana High School teacher and basketball coach was arrested Thursday after having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

    Deputies began an investigation after learning of allegations that Wayne McKenzie Ricks was possibly abusing a teenage girl at the school, Osceola County Maj. Jacob Ruiz said.

    Ricks bought gifts for the student, including sneakers, a cellphone and a necklace, Ruiz said.

    Detectives said Ricks kissed the victim once and sent her a nude photograph of his genitals through Snapchat.

    "We would like to thank the deputies, detectives and school officials that acted quickly in this case to ensure that our students are not exposed to any individuals who are willing to harm our children," Ruiz said.

    Ricks was booked into the Osceola County Jail on charges of battery and transmission of material harmful to minors.

    No other details were given.

    Anyone with information about this case or a similar case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

