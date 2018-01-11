0

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The death of a 17-year-old Freedom High School student has been ruled a homicide, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Justin Machado was found shot to death Tuesday afternoon at his Lynchburg Court home near South John Young Parkway and Deerfield Boulevard, deputies said.

"Investigators are seeking information relating to his whereabouts prior to his death and any information relating to his death," Orange County Sheriff spokesperson Jane Watrel said.

Machado was last seen about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at school, where he was a junior.

The home where his body was found is about 10 minutes from the school.

Deputies are working to piece together a timeline between when he was last seen at school and when he was found inside the home.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 407-826-4357 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

