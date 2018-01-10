Deputies searching for man who attacked woman on Valencia College campus

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for man who attacked a woman in a Valencia College East Campus bathroom Tuesday night, deputies said.
A woman was using the restroom in Building 8 at the campus on North Econlockhatchee Trail around 8 p.m. when a man came in and attacked her, deputies said.
Deputies said the man tried to take off her clothes, but she fought back and screamed for help, causing faculty and students to come to her aid.
The man fled on foot, deputies said, but investigators and Sheriff’s Office K-9s were unable to locate him.
According to a call the college made to student and faculty memebers, the victim described the man as being light-skinned, around 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. She said he was wearing long pants, a long-sleeve brown shirt and a hoodie.
Anyone with information on the man is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
