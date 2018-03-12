  • Deputies: Suspect arrested after woman murdered in Kissimmee

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Deputies have arrested a suspect wanted for the murder of his estranged wife in Kissimmee on Monday.

    Investigators said Alex Olivencia-Alvarado was arrested by deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office Sunday and transported to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Pulse shooting trial: Prosecutors file motion seeking to admit restroom 911 calls into evidence

    A firearm was recovered during the arrest, and Olivencia-Alvarado is cooperating with detectives, deputies said.

    An arrest warrant was issued for Olivencia-Alvarado for the murder of his estranged wife, identified as Michelle Rodriguez-Laracuente, 42, inside her Kissimmee home on Manoel Silva Street on Monday.

    Read: Police: Clermont man arrested after worker discovers recording cellphone in Walmart restroom

    Deputies said Olivencia-Alvarado is currently booked into the Osceola County Jail.

    The Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Orlando Police Department assisted Osceola County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories