Deputies: Suspect arrested after woman murdered in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Deputies have arrested a suspect wanted for the murder of his estranged wife in Kissimmee on Monday.
Investigators said Alex Olivencia-Alvarado was arrested by deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office Sunday and transported to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.
A firearm was recovered during the arrest, and Olivencia-Alvarado is cooperating with detectives, deputies said.
An arrest warrant was issued for Olivencia-Alvarado for the murder of his estranged wife, identified as Michelle Rodriguez-Laracuente, 42, inside her Kissimmee home on Manoel Silva Street on Monday.
Deputies said Olivencia-Alvarado is currently booked into the Osceola County Jail.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Orlando Police Department assisted Osceola County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.
