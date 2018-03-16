0 Deputies: Teen found in Vegas after meeting boy on Snapchat, who was really a woman

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-year-old Orlando girl who was reported missing was found in Las Vegas after she met a 20-year-old woman online, deputies said Friday morning during a news conference.

The girl was reported missing when she didn't show up at Union Park Middle Wednesday.

Sheriff Jerry Demings, with the Orange County Sheriff's Office, announced Thursday night that the girl had been found.

Investigators said Alana Baker, 20, pretended to be a boy when she met the missing teen on Snapchat.

Capt Torres: Parents can get resources to help at www. https://t.co/rCErAzBZLl Talk to School Resource Officers find Apps to monitor your child's internet sites. Social Media can be dangerous. #internetsafety pic.twitter.com/zSpNUgRbEo — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 16, 2018

Baker flew from Las Vegas to Orlando to pick up the missing teen and flew back to Las Vegas.

Airline policies show that a minor can fly if they are with a ticketed adult.

Investigators also said the girl had threatened to harm herself, but that it might have been a ruse to distract the teen's mother.

Baker is in custody in Las Vegas. She faces charges of kidnapping.

This is a developing story. Check back on wftv.com for updates.

Sex Crimes SGT Regan: investigation shows suspect flew from Las Vegas to Orlando and picked up 14-yr-old and both flew to Vegas. Made contact over the internet. Suspect was arrested in Vegas. Not human trafficking but inappropriate sexual behavior. #internetsafety pic.twitter.com/adPG1Z8Tjg — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 16, 2018

EARLIER: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 14-year-old Orlando girl.

She was last seen Wednesday in the 10000th block of Willowemac Court in Orlando.

Wright was wearing a white sweatshirt with an Adidas logo on it and black sweatpants with jeans underneath.

She was also carrying a purple backpack.

Orange County deputies said she never showed up to Union Park Middle School and they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-254-7000 or 911.

