ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon at a home, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Relatives discovered Justin Machado’s body shortly before 3:15 p.m. at their Lynchburg Court home near South John Young Parkway and Deerfield Boulevard, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jane Watrel said.
Deputies said they consider Machado’s death to be suspicious.
"Investigators are seeking information relating to his whereabouts prior to his death and any information relating to his death," Watrel said.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
No other details were given.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 407-826-4357 or Crimeline at 407-423-8477.
