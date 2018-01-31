OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Three teens face second-degree murder charges after Osceola County deputies said the teenagers ran from them and crashed into an innocent driver, the Orange-Osceola County State Attorney’s Office said.
The driver of the other vehicle died at the hospital.
The situation started when an Osceola County deputy said she caught the teens burglarizing a Value Pawn Shop on U.S. 192 earlier this month, investigators said.
Read: FHP: Teens suspected of burglary involved in fatal crash, could face more serious charges
The report said the sergeant told the deputy to stop pursing and she turned off her lights and sirens.
However moments later, there was a crash at U.S. 192 and Parkway Boule in Kissimmee where Kenneth Furlow, 14, Trayvon Jacobs, 17, and Kevin Lanier, 16 are accused of crashing into Calvin Spann, 37, investigators said.
The teenagers face the additional charges because the allows the state to up the charges, if they believe the driver was actively fleeing law enforcement while committing a felony.
The teens have already been charged with burglary and criminal mischief.
