Deputies will 'move heaven and earth' to find gunman who killed 7-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Investigators are asking the public for help in finding the person who shot and killed a 7-year-old boy outside a home on Mount Herman Street in Jacksonville.
“There is someone on the street today that is responsible for the shooting death of a 7-year-old little boy. I can promise you we are going to move heaven and earth, and kick in a few doors, until we bring that person to justice,” Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said.
Williams said Tashawn Gallon was outside a house Sunday with about five people who were drinking and smoking marijuana when gunshots rang out from a passing vehicle.
Multiple witnesses are not cooperating with authorities about the incident that led to the shooting, officials said.
Williams said Dominique Trevonn Demetrius Holcomb, 23, was injured, but isn't cooperating with authorities.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous. A reward is now up to $10,000.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
At the scene where two people were shot. 7 year old child was killed. 1300 block of Mt Herman Street. Someone knows who did this, someone has heard someone talking about it. Call police at 904-630-0500 with any info. 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous - $3,000 reward. pic.twitter.com/agfF7bPNbt— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 19, 2018
