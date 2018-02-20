DELAND, Fla. - Deputies said body camera video shows the moment when a Volusia County deputy rushed to stop a patient from holding a paramedic in a chokehold Sunday.
Investigators didn't specify why paramedics were initially called to pick up David Parsons in DeLand.
They said things took a turn for the worse when Parsons stood up from the stretcher and attacked a paramedic while the ambulance was on the road.
Investigators said the driver pulled over near Woodland Boulevard and rushed to help his co-worker.
In the body camera video, a deputy can be heard giving Parsons a chance to get off the paramedic peacefully.
But investigators said Parsons refused to listen, and that's when the deputy deployed his Taser.
Deputies booked parsons into the Volusia County Jail once doctors cleared him at a local hospital.
Parsons is facing a charge of battery on an emergency medical care provider.
The paramedic is OK.
