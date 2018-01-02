Details thin, but parade in works for Peach Bowl champion UCF Knights, officials say

0

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials at the University of Central Florida haven’t released specifics yet, but say a celebratory parade is in the works for the Knights football team, which won the Peach Bowl Monday in a hard-fought battle against No. 7 Auburn.

Since the win, clothing companies have been churning out Peach Bowl championship shirts and hats, and the team was greeted by a water-cannon salute when their plane landed at Orlando-Sanford International Airport Monday night.

The Peach Bowl win leaves UFC as the only undefeated team in the country, and quarterback McKenzie Milton argues that Monday’s championship game between Georgia and Alabama should be canceled and the Knights named No. 1.

While there isn’t much (any) chance of that happening, it hasn’t stopped UCF fans from singing the praises of the team, which was considered the underdog in Monday’s Peach Bowl.

Milton said it will be nice to bask in the win for a while, but before too long, it will be time to get back to work for next season.

“Shoot, I think we’ll let this soak in for about a week or two, and then we’ll get back at it in the weight room,” he said.

