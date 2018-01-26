0 Did theme parks hurt Orlando's chance at Amazon headquarters?

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Key players in the community are using Orlando's failed pitch to Amazon as a learning opportunity.

Amazon announced earlier this month that Orlando was no longer a contender for its second headquarters.

Channel 9’s Lauren Seabrook obtained on Thursday the 40-page incentives proposal the city sent to Amazon.

Walt Disney World was only mentioned once in the proposal to Amazon.

“Orlando has moved aggressively to diversity beyond the attractions, but that takes time and it takes people’s perceptions to change,” said Rollins College business professor Mark Johnston.

Some critics wonder if the theme park attractions weren’t that attractive to Amazon.

“It’s not clear that they worked against the bid. I think the challenge is, though, that when you’re Amazon, you’re looking for a broad base of business,” Johnston said.

Johnston told Eyewitness News that it appears the company's after a city with a massive talent pool.

"When you look at some of the cities that did make the final list, they have multiple universities, large universities, producing people with very specific skills,” Johnston said.

Orlando offered up $400 million in tax breaks, free land and four different locations in Central Florida.

Los Angeles offered $300 million in tax incentives.

New Jersey offered $7 billion in tax breaks.

Chicago showed off 14 million square feet of lakefront property on a mixed campus that includes 144 acres of housing.

Philadelphia offered 28 million square feet in three different sites.

New York City offered more than 62 million square feet across midtown, the financial district, Brooklyn and Long Island.

