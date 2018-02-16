Disabled Orlando homeless woman receives wheelchair donation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The kindness of strangers has reached an Orlando homeless woman.
Channel 9’s Steve Barrett first reported about Melody, and her friend Orlando, in December.
Related Headlines
Melody has been moving around in her broken wheelchair for years while panhandling.
She lost both feet, a hand, an ear and half her nose in a fire.
Earlier this week, Barrett and Melody visited K&M Rentals, a company that provides mobility equipment for tourists who can't travel with their own wheelchairs.
Melody tried different wheelchairs and had no idea she was about to receive a gift.
“We want them to feel like having something like that, it definitely helps them feel more independent,” said Kim Clark with K&M Rentals. “It's all about giving back; it's about giving back to each other.”
Melody said the wheelchair gives her more freedom and confidence as she and Orlando work toward a more stable life.
Today on WFTV@4, I'll try to make Florida and Melody smile with a story about K&M Rentals' power wheelchair donation. We need a story like this today. pic.twitter.com/9HmMozKzki— Steve Barrett (@TVSteveBarrett) February 16, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}