LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - Walt Disney World is hosting a job fair Wednesday to hire housekeepers.
The theme-park operator is offering $1,250 incentive bonuses for full- and part-time positions.
Workers must be employed for at least 30 to 90 days to be eligible for the bonus.
The hiring event, which is being held at the resort's Casting Center, will end at 5 p.m.
