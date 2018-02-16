0 ‘Distraction burglaries' making rounds in Central Florida, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives want residents in Orange, Osceola and Polk counties to be aware of a type of burglary that’s targeting elderly people.

The criminals are distracting people at their homes and stealing valuables inside

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies said people are becoming victims of what they call "distraction burglaries."

"This neighborhood has been exposed to quite a few of it,” said resident Hassan Jahanmiry.

Deputies said they've seen a spike in the crimes during the last two weeks.

They said the burglars get into the homes by pretending they're with a pest control or a landscaping company and saying they need to work on the roof, a waterline or the fence.

Deputies said the suspect is often using a walkie-talkie to speak with a second suspect swiping cash or jewelry in another room.

Deputies said in one case the imposter spent 45 minutes inside a home.

Jahanmiry said some have posed as FedEx or UPS workers in his neighborhood.

"Then another person is waiting in the car and if they get a feeling that there's only one person in the house, then the other person will come around the corner and they try to break in and take stuff out,” he said.

Detectives said the targets are almost always elderly people at home alone.

They said you should never feel obligated to answer the door if you're not expecting a visitor

