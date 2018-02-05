0 Dog belonging to family of boy who died of rabies quarantined, may be euthanized

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A dog belonging to the family of a Lake County boy who died of rabies from a bat bite has been quarantined inside the Orange County Animal Shelter.

Officials did not feel that the dog, Cali, was in a safe situation, while she was staying with Haylee Roque, the sister of the boy who died. Roque lives in Orange County.

Map: 2016 rabies cases in Central Florida

She brought the dog to live with her after the Lake County Health Department gave her approval for home confinement.

Roque said her family is still trying to cope with the loss of her 6-year-old brother, Ryker Roque.

He died of rabies last month after he was bitten by a bat.

Eighteen people who were exposed to the boy were vaccinated.

Cali was vaccinated as well.

According to documents, the bat was, “Placed on the dog’s back while alive.”

“They were afraid that she may have gotten rabies even though she had her shots,” Roque said.

Read: Eustis school hopes to educate students about rabies after boy's death

© 2018 Cox Media Group.

On Jan. 8, the Lake County Health Department released the dog to Roque for home confinement.

On Jan. 10, Orange County officials took the dog and brought her to the shelter to be quarantined.

“They wanted to take her because they didn’t feel safe with me quarantining her by myself,” Roque said.

Orange County Health Department officials said they reached the decision because there had been "several prior incidents” in which the dog escaped.

They also said the dog was “extremely aggressive.”

Documents said the dog “should be humanely euthanized.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group. © 2018 Cox Media Group.

Before the child died, health officials were planning to get a court order to try and euthanize the dog.

“I’d love to bring her home because I know she’s fine,” Roque said. “I took her to the vet and got her boosters, and the vet said she’s fine.”

The dog has not tested positive for rabies and has not shown any signs of the disease, officials said.

Although Cali is on a six-month quarantine, county attorneys are looking into whether the dog should be euthanized.

WATCH: What you need to know about rabies

© 2018 Cox Media Group.