Dog doused with acid ready for adoption in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A dog doused with acid has now recovered enough to be ready for adoption in Volusia County.
The Halifax Humane Society received 3-year-old Triumph Feb. 9, when he had acid burns on the left side of his body and head.
The Carolina dog has been named Triumph because he will “triumph over the injustice done to him,” officials with the Halifax Humane Society said.
Triumph has undergone numerous treatments and is available for adoption or fostering.
Halifax Humane Society officials said Triumph is a good dog and very friendly. Click here for more information.
It’s not clear who injured Triumph, officials said. Anyone with information about the mistreatment of this dog should contact the Daytona Beach Police Department or the Halifax Humane Society.
