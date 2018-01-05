ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando and the University of Central Florida said Friday that they will host a downtown block party Monday evening to honor the football team's historic undefeated season.
The Knights won the 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on New Year's Day in a hard-fought battle against No. 7 Auburn, making it the only college football team to complete its season with a perfect record.
Monday's family-friendly event, which will include a pep rally, is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Church Street Station, city spokeswoman Jessica Garcia said.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer will present the team with a key to the city during the event, Garcia said.
"Thanks to the city of Orlando and Mayor Dyer for helping make this national championship celebration special for our student-athletes and fans," UCF Athletics Director Danny White said in a news release.
West Church Street will be closed between South Garland and Orange avenues during the rally. Click here for parking information.
A parade will be held for the team Sunday afternoon at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.
Perfection achieved. 🏆#ChargeOn pic.twitter.com/cLJb8MrJLw— 2017 National Champions (@UCF_Football) January 3, 2018
