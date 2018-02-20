DPAC presents earnings to Orange County commissioners

The Doctor Phillips Center for the Performing Arts earned $30.4 million in its last fiscal year, and those numbers were presented to Orange County commissioners Tuesday during an update on its Phase 2 construction.
Investigative reporter Karla Ray DPAC turned a profit of a little more than $326,000 because the remainder of the money covered the cost of operations and show presentations.
Ray said DPAC needs to raise $10 million for Phase 2: the construction of Steinmetz Hall.
Over the next month, construction crews are projected to complete concrete and ground level work on Phase 2.
More than $18 million was raised last year to help support the completion of Steinmetz Hall, which will house local performers, such as the Orlando Philharmonic and Ballet.
CEO Kathy Ramsberger boasted the “best year yet,” pointing to big earnings from nearly 350 shows and more than $600,000 visitors.
But operating the world-class fine arts center is expensive. The city of Orlando helps maintain the building with a half-million in tax dollars.
Within the next six months, officials hope to have a plan to generate more revenue by developing a space in front of the center after plans that originally called for a hotel and retail shops fell apart.
“We're now looking to see how those commercial properties can actually help support the art center because currently there is not that support structure as currently intended,” Ramsberger said.
