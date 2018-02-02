  • Driver sought after Deltona teen injured in hit-and-run, deputies say

    By: WFTV Web staff

    Updated:

    DELTONA, Fla. - Deputies are looking for a driver who they said fled the scene after hitting a teenager Thursday.

     

    Related Headlines

    Amber Gonzalez, a 15-year-old Pine Ridge High School student, was crossing Fort Smith Boulevard near Rookery Avenue about 3:10 p.m. when she was hit by a car, deputies said.

     

    Gonzalez was airlifted to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and then taken to another hospital to have reconstructive surgery on her face.

     

    She told deputies she was a quarter of the way across the street and looked both ways, but didn’t notice the car until it was too late.

     

    The vehicle was described as a light-colored early 1980s Chevy Monte Carlo or Oldsmobile Cutlass with a dark roof.

     

    Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-248-1777 or Crimeline at 1-888-277-8477.

     

    A $5,000 reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories