DELTONA, Fla. - Deputies are looking for a driver who they said fled the scene after hitting a teenager Thursday.
Related Headlines
Amber Gonzalez, a 15-year-old Pine Ridge High School student, was crossing Fort Smith Boulevard near Rookery Avenue about 3:10 p.m. when she was hit by a car, deputies said.
Gonzalez was airlifted to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and then taken to another hospital to have reconstructive surgery on her face.
She told deputies she was a quarter of the way across the street and looked both ways, but didn’t notice the car until it was too late.
The vehicle was described as a light-colored early 1980s Chevy Monte Carlo or Oldsmobile Cutlass with a dark roof.
Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is asked to call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-248-1777 or Crimeline at 1-888-277-8477.
A $5,000 reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}