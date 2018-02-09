OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Thousands of dollars confiscated from drug dealers will be given to drug treatment centers in Osceola County.
Officials with the Osceola County Investigative Bureau (OCIB) made the announcement Friday.
OCIB is a multi-agency task force that investigates vice, narcotics and organized crime. In partnership with the State Attorney's Office, the bureau consists of agents from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Kissimmee Police Department and the Saint Cloud Police Department.
Nearly $30,000 has been confiscated so far. The money was donated to Aspire and Park Place.
State law requires 25 percent of the money taken in drug busts go to charitable groups.
