Eastbound I-4 exit to Altamonte Springs at SR 436 closed this weekend

    ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A major Interstate 4 exit in Seminole County is closed this weekend. 

    The eastbound exit ramp to State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs is blocked off. 

    Construction crews are performing drainage work. 

    The ramp is scheduled to re-open Monday morning. 

    Until then, drivers need to exit at the State Road 434 Longwood exit. 

    That’s about 3 miles farther along I-4. 

    The westbound exit is not affected by drainage work. 

