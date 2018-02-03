Eastbound I-4 exit to Altamonte Springs at SR 436 closed this weekend

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A major Interstate 4 exit in Seminole County is closed this weekend.
The eastbound exit ramp to State Road 436 in Altamonte Springs is blocked off.
Read: Man staying at Walt Disney World resort accused of credit card fraud
Construction crews are performing drainage work.
Read: Texas marksman fires ...14 seconds later he hits target 3 miles away
The ramp is scheduled to re-open Monday morning.
Witness: Naked woman plows car into Florida day care center
Until then, drivers need to exit at the State Road 434 Longwood exit.
Read: Texas man executed for killing daughters, forcing wife to listen on phone
That’s about 3 miles farther along I-4.
The westbound exit is not affected by drainage work.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}