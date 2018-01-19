Edgewater man arrested on 11 child porn charges

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Edgewater man is in custody today after his arrest on 11 counts of possession of child pornography, and Volusia County sheriff’s detectives are continuing the investigation in the hope of identifying any of the victims.
Erik Thomas Deemer, 38, was arrested Thursday evening at his home on Willow Oak Drive in Edgewater. The Sheriff’s Office Child Exploitation Unit had been investigating Deemer since October after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Detectives discovered numerous pornographic images and videos in Deemer’s possession that depicted male and female children who generally appeared to be between the ages of 4 and 9. In one of the images, a child was bound by rope and tape. In others, children appearing to be 7 to 9 years old were wearing diapers; one older child appeared to be using a pacifier.
Detectives determined that Deemer was in the process of attempting to adopt a child. That process has been halted.
So far, the investigation has not led detectives to identify any local child victims. But anyone who has information that may identify a potential victim is asked to contact the VCSO Child Exploitation Unit at 386-254-1537.
Deemer was being held on $165,000 bail Friday at the Volusia County Branch Jail.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
