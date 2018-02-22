Edgewater woman gets 120 days in prison for starving dog to death

EDGEWATER, Fla. - An Edgewater woman whose pit bull named Wiggins starved to death was sentenced Wednesday to 120 days in prison.
Local media reported that Volusia County Judge Bryan Feigenbaum also ruled that 37-year-old Sarah Wells will serve 12 months of probation and barred her from owning any animals during that time.
The animal shelter renamed the dog Adonis.
Police were called to the Edgewater Animal Shelter on Dec. 20 after Wells surrendered the sickly dog to the facility. She told staffers that the dog had walked onto her property, but they were skeptical because the dog was so malnourished it wasn't able to stand.
A police report said Wells admitted to lying to shelter workers and said the dog belonged to her.
In late December, shelter workers reported that Adonis was doing better, that he was eating and gaining weight.
But despite efforts by shelter workers to save the dog's life, Adonis did not survive.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
