0 Emergency restrictions placed on Kissimmee mental health counselor

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Kissimmee mental health counselor has new restrictions against him tonight after a patient accused him of touching and kissing her during sessions over a three-month period.

The Florida Department of Health has placed an emergency restriction on the license of Gerado De Jesus. He's been licensed to practice in Florida since 2005.

De Jesus was arrested last month and faces three battery charges in Osceola County.

A 35-year-old woman patient visited De Jesus at Mindful Behavioral Healthcare in October for anxiety, depression, panic disorder and PTSD, documents said.

The court order states she "...Assumed she could trust him based on his credentials."

During a session, the woman said De Jesus’ left arm repeatedly brushed against her right breast, documents said. She said she began “feeling uncomfortable... and informed Mr. De Jesus that she would like to transfer to a female counselor."

The woman said he claimed “she was experiencing ‘transference,’ and if transferred, it would not help,” according to court documents.

The woman said De Jesus commented on how attractive she was and at the end of a therapy session he hugged her and put both his hands on the patient’s face and kissed her, court documents said. He also admitted to having feelings for her, documents said.

Kissimmee police interviewed De Jesus where he admitted to hugging the patient, pulling her hair and kissing her with his lips and tongue and also admitted to having feelings for the patient, investigators said.

De Jesus told Channel 9’s Len Kiese by telephone Thursday that he and his attorneys are fighting the allegations and that they are not true.

According to the emergency restriction order, Mindful Behavioral Health also suspended its contract with De Jesus as the investigation moves forward.

Kissimmee Police also urge any other potential victims of De Jesus to give them a call.



Meanwhile Eyewitness News also learned De Jesus is a priest with the Episcopal Church.

DeJesus is no longer working as a priest, according to Greg Brewer with the diocese.

In an email statement, Brewer said, “To respond briefly -- Jerry has been a priest in the Episcopal Church. He was formally affiliated with no congregation. He has been working in a secular position as a licensed therapist.

“Jerry has also submitted to all of the training we require around sexual misconduct prevention. When Jerry was arrested I immediately ‘inhibited' him, which means he is no longer able to function in any way as a priest, including wearing clerical garb. That inhibition will remain in place until after a decision has been reached in court as to whether or not Jerry is guilty as charged. If he is found guilty that inhibition will be permanent. If he is cleared of all charges, then I will meet with him to determine whether or not to lift the inhibition.

“At this point, Jerry is pursuing secular employment with no opportunities for either psychotherapy or pastoral ministry."

