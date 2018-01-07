Eustis man dies after motorcycle crash, troopers say

EUSTIS, Fla. - A Eustis motorcyclist died after he hit a guardrail and was thrown off his bike early Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Tom Williams, 36, was driving a 2014 Yamaha motorcycle west on County Road 46-A around 1:15 a.m. when he lost control of the motorcycle near the intersection with Red Tail Boulevard, troopers said.
Williams was thrown off his motorcycle, hit the guard rail and died, the crash report said.
Troopers could not determine if Williams was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred.
A test of Williams' blood-alcohol content is pending, according to the crash report.
