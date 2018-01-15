ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida residents should expect lower-than-average temperatures through the week, Channel 9 meteorologist Eboni Deon said Monday.
"This morning isn’t quite as cold as Sunday morning, but it is cold enough for jackets and sweaters," Deon said. "Expect plenty of sun, but highs only in the 60s."
Another cold front will arrive Wednesday, Deon said. Conditions are forecast to be chilly and dry, with highs in the 50s and 60s.
The average highs for this time of year hover in the lower 70s, Deon said.
"Wednesday night temps will dip below freezing in our northwest zones -- 20s and 30s return," she said. "Thursday’s highs will only reach the 50s."
Warmer air will arrive by the weekend, with highs in the lower to mid-70s.
There will be a small chance for rain Sunday, Deon said.
