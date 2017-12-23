Extra-long security lines greet passengers on busiest day at OIA

0

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials with Orlando International Airport said that Saturday is the busiest day for holiday travel, with an estimated 155,000 passengers expected to pass through.

AAA officials said 107 million people are expected to drive, fly or ride trains over the holiday weekend.

Jim and Babs Clark were heading to Baltimore for Christmas Friday.

They fought through traffic to get to Orlando International Airport and managed to find a place to park.

Thinking the worst part was over, they then saw the line to get through security.

“Oh my God, this is a little crazy for me,” Babs Clark said.

Airport officials expected 149,000 people to walk through the doors Friday.

Sophie Woolley was one of the people arriving at OIA Friday, and was looking forward to some warm days in Central Florida.

“I’d like to get some sun, because it’s cold back home in England,” she said. “And go to Disney.”

Wait times were listed over security lines, so passengers knew how long it would take to get to their flights.

“I like that they have the wait times on the lines,” Catherine Eichner said. “That’s helpful.”

Marcus Lorscher and his family were getting ready to fly to Germany to surprise his parents.

“We looked at the time and it said 35 minutes to go to the plane, so that’s pretty good,” Lorscher said.

Departing passenger Sofia Velasquez said OIA was definitely busy, but it wasn’t as bad as she thought it would be.

“It’s crowded, but, like, I expected it to be more crowded,” she said.

