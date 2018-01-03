Family, friends remember teen found fatally shot in car that crashed into Casselberry home

0

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Dozens of friends and family members gathered in Casselberry Tuesday night to remember Bryce Williams, who was found fatally shot late Monday after crashing his blue, four-door Kia into a home near Lake Hodge Park.

Police were called shortly after 8 p.m. to a home on Osceola Trail after a body was found, Casselberry police Comm. Michael Schaefer said.

During Tuesday's vigil, Williams' friend Hunter Allen lamented the teen's death.

"It's so wrong," Allen said. "(They) took him from his family. You see everyone that's shown up here who really cared about him."

As those in attendance lit candles and paper lanterns in Williams' memory, his grandmother, Kim Crow, said she was touched by the outpouring of support.

"I am truly moved that he touched so many people that they felt the urge to come out and celebrate him," Crow said. "It's amazing."

A 16-year-old girl was inside the car during the shooting and told police she and her friend were sitting in the car at the park when someone walked up and opened fire, police said.

The girl was not injured.

#RightNow: I just talked to the mother of Bryce Williams, the Casselberry teen who was shot and killed last night at Lake Hodge Park. She told me she is still in shock over his death. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/z61WLqkFiL — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) January 2, 2018

The person inside the home that Williams crashed into was not injured, police said.

Police are looking for three teens and a female who were last seen leaving in a dark-colored passenger car moments before the shooting, investigators said.

The shooting remains under investigation, but police said it appears to be an isolated incident.

"This is tragic. We now have a family that does not have their 17-year-old son with them any longer, and that is tragic in any set of circumstances," Casselberry police Chief Larry Krantz said.

A $5,000 reward has been offered for any information that leads to an arrest. People have been asked to call Casselberry police investigator Cpl. Matthew Fields at 407-262-7616 ext: 1006 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

