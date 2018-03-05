0 Family of man fatally shot in Windermere home looking for answers

WINDERMERE, Fla. - Nearly three weeks after an Orange County man was shot and killed at a friend’s home in Windermere, his family is still looking for answers.

Julian Omar Colom, 24, was shot inside a home on the 7400 block of Park Springs Circle and later died at the hospital, deputies said.

Orange County deputies said the call came in as an accidental shooting on Feb. 17, but his family wonders if it was something more.

“I miss him so much. I miss him every day and every night,” said Lara Rose, Colom’s mother.

This year, Rose spent Valentine’s Day with her son. They had dinner and took photos, never imagining they would be their last together.

Three days later, a law enforcement officer knocked on her door.

“He said I just came here to inform you that your son Julian has passed. It happened at 2 o’clock and I find out at 7:43 that my son had been dead for five hours and I had no idea,” she said.

Rose said a detective told her Colom’s friend and his mother were home when the shooting happened.

The families have known each other since their boys were children, so Rose was shocked when no one called.

“She didn’t even call me that Saturday, to run to the hospital at least,” said Rose.

Rose said she hasn’t heard anything from the family two weeks later.

At first, investigators said Colom was shot in the right arm.

His death certificate, provided by Colom’s family, said he died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

