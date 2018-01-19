  • Family of murder-for-hire plot victim speaks

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The family of Janice Marie Zengotita-Torres will speak to the media Friday before they lay their loved one to rest.

    The 42-year-old was killed Jan. 8 in a murder-for-hire plot, investigators said. The suspects realized they kidnapped the wrong woman, but killed her anyway, investigators said. 

    According to investigators, Ishnar Lopez-Ramos, 35, allegedly hired Glorianmarie Quinones-Montes, 22, and Alexis Ramos-Rivera, 22, to kill a woman in a relationship with a man Lopez-Ramos loved.

    Zengotita-Torres’ body was found in Ormond Beach.

    All three suspects gave full confessions and face charges of premeditated first-degree murder, investigators with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

