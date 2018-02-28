0 Fatal plane crash in St. Johns River in Putnam County

Action News Jax has confirmed a plane crash in Putnam County with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities tell Action News Jax the plane crashed in the St. Johns River and one person has been killed.

Multiple law enforcement agencies including fire and rescue are on scene.

FHP has confirmed that the plane crash is fatal and that there was a second person on the plane.

The plane was a 10 passenger plane with one other person on board and they are searching for that possible second victim, according to FHP.

FHP said the wreckage is in 10 feet of water and there is a large debris field.

According to FHP, the plan took off from Mt. Royal Airport at 3 p.m.

Col. Joseph Wells with FHP said they have been able to retrieve a tail number from the plane and believe it is privately owned.

Action News Jax reporter Kevin Clark is at thescene and working to learn the latest.

This is a developing story.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office tells me they are still the lead on this investigation until FHP releases it to them. Not allowing us to get close to river yet. https://t.co/3RRi7xiNLl — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) February 28, 2018

It's worth noting there is an airport right here, but PCSO could not tell me whether the plane was departing from or arriving there. https://t.co/mryBaIze4Q — Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) February 28, 2018

Plane Crash: Update:

One confirmed fatal on scene. Searching for possible second victim. Small aircraft, not experimental. — FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) February 28, 2018

Small plane crash: Putnam Co. near Fort Gates Ferry Road.



FHP is working case and will be sole source of information. Once information is confirmed, we will distribute accordingly.



FHP Units are arriving now. Multiple agencies on scene for assistance. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/yxIuWLSsxU — FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) February 28, 2018

We have a small airplane crash in the river near Fort Gates Ferry. Sheriff’s Office personnel on scene. One confirmed fatality. Florida Highway Patrol is responding to work the crash. Further questions are referred to FHP. — Putnam County SO (@PutnamCountySO) February 28, 2018

BREAKING: Plane crash in Putnam County according to FHP. @ActionNewsJax working to get more information. FOX30 at 10p for latest. Will keep you posted here too. — John Bachman (@BachmanANjax) February 28, 2018

FHP: Plane crashed near Fort Gates Ferry Road in Crescent City. @PutnamCountyEM @ActionNewsJax — John Bachman (@BachmanANjax) February 28, 2018

