Fatal plane crash in St. Johns River in Putnam County

    Action News Jax has confirmed a plane crash in Putnam County with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

    Authorities tell Action News Jax the plane crashed in the St. Johns River and one person has been killed. 

    Multiple law enforcement agencies including fire and rescue are on scene. 

    FHP has confirmed that the plane crash is fatal and that there was a second person on the plane.

    The plane was a 10 passenger plane with one other person on board and they are searching for that possible second victim, according to FHP.

    FHP said the wreckage is in 10 feet of water and there is a large debris field.

    According to FHP, the plan took off from Mt. Royal Airport at 3 p.m. 

    Col. Joseph Wells with FHP said they have been able to retrieve a tail number from the plane and believe it is privately owned.

