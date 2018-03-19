0 FBI agent: ‘I didn't want my in-laws to hate me,' Salman says of attack plan secrecy

ORLANDO, Fla. - Monday marks day three of testimony in the trial of the Pulse Orlando gunman’s widow, Noor Salman.

The case hinges on whether Salman, 31, knowingly helped her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the June 12, 2016, attack. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice. She faces life in prison if convicted.

12 p.m.

Agent Ricardo Enriquez testified Monday. He discussed Salman’s pretest, which is a type of polygraph, saying it was not recorded because there were no cameras in the room and audio recording required special permission.

There are three types of polygraph tests that Enriquez conducts: A polygraph, a pretest, and a post test. Noor made her statements during pretest, Enriquez said.

Channel 9 reporter Shannon Butler tweeted that “Noor Salman just looked at her family and said "he's lying," talking about the FBI polygrapher.

Enriquez said that Salman provided three written statements. He said he wrote the statements because she was too nervous to do so on her own.

Enriquez stated that Salman said, regarding why she never said anything about Mateen's planned attack, "I didn't want my in-laws to hate me. Omar was the provider and I let my fears and its reality was holding me back."

Enriquez testified that Salman said Mateen had viewed ISIS videos and jihad videos in the two years leading up to the attack, and made statements considered to be radical.

He also said that Mateen made statements to Salman, such as, "Where would the next attack make a big splash?"

Enriquez testified about the couple’s spending leading up to the Pulse shooting. Enriquez said Mateen bought Salman jewelry and clothing, and he bought a rifle and ammunition.

5 a.m.

The defense filed a motion late Sunday night, asking the judge to reconsider its earlier request to suppress statements that Salman allegedly gave FBI agents.

The motion had already been denied once by the judge.

FBI Special Agent Ricardo Enriquez is expected to testify Monday morning.

During an evidence hearing in December, Enriquez told the court that Salman gave three statements to the FBI.

Agents said that Salman told them that Mateen was looking at jihad videos and websites almost every day for two years, and that Mateen drove around Pulse for 20 minutes a week before the attack.

Agents also said Salman told them that she caught Mateen looking at the Pulse nightclub website.

11 p.m. Sunday

The defense argued that differences in an FBI agent's testimony at trial was significantly different than at a hearing on whether to suppress the evidence.

The defense argues the agent said Salman told him "I want to go home" instead of saying that she never asked to return home, which is what the agent said at the suppression hearing.

Salman's lawyers argue her statements to the FBI after the attack shouldn't be shown to jurors during her trial.

Prosecutors allege that Salman not only knew Mateen was planning the attack, she actively helped him.

Salman's attorneys counter that she had no idea of his plans and that he frequently lied to her.

