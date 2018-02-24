FCSO: Body of missing Palm Coast man found

PALM COAST, Fla. - The body of a missing Palm Coast man was found near Bing’s Landing Saturday morning, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.
Robert Barshied was reported missing Friday to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. He was last seen leaving his residence on his bicycle.
“Not the outcome we were hoping for, but at least we can provide some closure to the family,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”
After an extensive search, deputies, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and Flagler County Fire Rescue, located Barshied’s body in a marshy area of the Intracoastal Waterway.
No foul play is suspected.
