0 FEMA extends help for displaced families in hotels, but some left out

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - FEMA officials announced Wednesday that some displaced families will have another month to stay in hotels, but it's not good news for everyone who still needs help.

For Rosy Pizarro and her family, it's been a long five months.

Their home in Apopka was severely damaged during Hurricane Irma and they were living in a hotel paid for by FEMA.

Pizarro, her three children and her mother recently moved to a hotel room in Daytona Beach because the hotel where they were staying in Apopka is no longer part of the FEMA program.

They are among 27,000 Florida households initially using transitional sheltering assistance from FEMA.

FEMA said 1,900 are still getting that housing assistance.

"I would expect that we'll see close to 1,400 households continue to stay in that program because they still don't have a home that's safe to occupy,” said FEMA worker John Mills. “Their losses are not covered by insurance and they haven't been able to find a suitable rental property for their family.”

FEMA said each family is handled on a case-by-case basis.

Pizarro doesn't know where she will go next, but said her home is still not livable.

For those families that are able to stay in hotels, their cases will be up for review in a couple of weeks, some may be allowed to stay through March 10.

Pizarro is trying to appeal her case.

