0 Feral dogs terrorize Sorrento neighborhood, leave animal control officials calling for help

SORRENTO, Fla. - People in a Sorrento neighborhood said they have been terrorized by a pack of wild dogs that live out in the woods.

“They had a lot of cats they would feed that were just stray cats, and since the dogs have come, the cats are gone,” said a woman who lives in the neighborhood off County Road 561.

Read: Three arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Lake Nona High School student, police say

The woman, who spoke to Channel 9’s Myrt Price through a translator, said the dogs have also attacked and eaten her chickens, leaving only feathers.

“It was at least 50 chickens,” she said.

Marina Antunez, who also lives in the neighborhood, said the dogs have even gone after her grandchildren.

Read: Nationwide search for man wanted in connection with Cocoa motel homicide

“We don’t take the kids outside, basically,” she said.

Neighbors have said they called Animal Control numerous times about the dogs.

Eventually, officials came out and captured four of them and took them to the Lake County animal shelter.

Officials also set traps, hoping to catch the rest of the pack, which could include a dozen more dogs.

Watch: ‘It could happen to anybody,' says mother of boy who got stuck in claw machine

“In their current state, the dogs are not adoptable,” said Whitney Boylston, shelter director, who has been working with the dogs.

One of the dogs is pregnant.

“These dogs are terrified,” she said. “You can tell they have had limited or no contact with people.”

Since the Lake County animal shelter is a no-kill shelter, officials cannot euthanize the dogs, prompting them to plead for help with domestication.

“They’re going to require some extra special care and we’re looking for a rescue group to pull them,” said Boylston.

Right now the Lake County Animal shelter is pleading for help. Officials are looking for rescue groups, willing to take in feral dogs, that were found in Sorrento. pic.twitter.com/Ubx4KFw1u9 — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) February 9, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.