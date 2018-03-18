FHP: Two dead after truck rear-ended by drowsy driver on I-4 near Lake Mary

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Two people are dead in a fatal crash on I-4 westbound near Lake Mary Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said two people died after they were thrown out of a Toyota Camry when it rear-ended a Dodge pickup and overturned around 5 a.m. near mile marker 98.
Preliminary information indicates the driver of the Camry, 24-year-old Estrellita Galarza, fell asleep at the wheel, according to the crash report.
Galarza sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, the report says.
According to the crash report, neither of the passengers who died were wearing seatbelts.
Troopers said charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.
Traffic was backed up for miles since the crash closed all lanes of I-4 for hours.
Troopers have not identified who died in the crash.
The driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, according to the crash report.
