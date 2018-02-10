FHP: Clermont man crashes into Orange County deputy's car on U.S. 192

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Clermont man collided with an Orange County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on U.S. 192 early Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
German Ramos, 35, was driving a 2009 Honda van west on U.S. 192 near the intersection with Secret Lake Drive around 2:30 a.m. when he lost control and hit the sheriff’s office cruiser that was stopped in the north shoulder, troopers said.
Deputy James Moye, who was in the cruiser, and Ramos were taken to Celebration Hospital with minor injuries, according to the crash report.
A blood-alcohol test of Ramos is pending, the crash report states.
The crash report states charges against Ramos are pending.
