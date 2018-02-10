  • FHP: Clermont man crashes into Orange County deputy's car on U.S. 192

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Clermont man collided with an Orange County Sheriff’s Office cruiser on U.S. 192 early Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    German Ramos, 35, was driving a 2009 Honda van west on U.S. 192  near the intersection with Secret Lake Drive around 2:30 a.m. when he lost control and hit the sheriff’s office cruiser that was stopped in the north shoulder, troopers said. 

    Related Headlines

    Read: Florida woman accused of having sex with friend's 2 teen sons

    Deputy James Moye, who was in the cruiser, and Ramos were taken to Celebration Hospital with minor injuries, according to the crash report. 

    Photos: Clermont man crashes in Orange County deputy on U.S. 192

    A blood-alcohol test of Ramos is pending, the crash report states. 

    Read: FDA opens investigation after report exposes euthanasia drug in dog food

    The crash report states charges against Ramos are pending. 

    Source: FHP
    Source: FHP

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories