  • FHP: Kissimmee man killed while attempting illegal U-turn through median on U.S. 192

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Kissimmee man is dead after he tried to make an illegal U-turn through the grass median on U.S. 192 early Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. 

    Angel Feliciano, 41, was driving a 1999 Saturn sedan west on U.S. 192 near Target Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. when he tried to do a U-turn through the median, troopers said. 

    Related Headlines

    Read: Police: Three more victims recovered from rubble of collapsed FIU pedestrian bridge

    While attempting the illegal U-turn, Feliciano pulled out in front of a 2001 Chevy Tahoe headed east that hit and killed him, according to the crash report. 

    The Tahoe’s driver had minor injuries and did not go to the hospital, the crash report says. 

    Read: Deputies: Man who worked at youth behavioral facility had sex with girl he met on Tinder

    The report says Feliciano was wearing a seat belt. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: Kissimmee man killed while attempting illegal U-turn through median…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Three more victims recovered from rubble of collapsed FIU…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Orange County bar owner shoots co-owner, self with patrons inside, deputies say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Video shows family getting kicked off Southwest flight

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Stand your ground' claim denied for Florida man charged in ax murder