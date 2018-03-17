FHP: Kissimmee man killed while attempting illegal U-turn through median on U.S. 192

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A Kissimmee man is dead after he tried to make an illegal U-turn through the grass median on U.S. 192 early Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Angel Feliciano, 41, was driving a 1999 Saturn sedan west on U.S. 192 near Target Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. when he tried to do a U-turn through the median, troopers said.
While attempting the illegal U-turn, Feliciano pulled out in front of a 2001 Chevy Tahoe headed east that hit and killed him, according to the crash report.
The Tahoe’s driver had minor injuries and did not go to the hospital, the crash report says.
The report says Feliciano was wearing a seat belt.
