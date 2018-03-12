FHP: Man crashes into transformer after falling asleep at the wheel

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers believe a driver fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into a Duke Energy transformer in Orange County.
Troopers said Matthew Ascencio, 32, was driving his SUV west on Lake Underhill Road Monday morning when he fell asleep.
They said he struck another car on Econlockhatchee Trail, crashed through a fence and into the Duke Energy substation, where he struck a transformer.
Ascencio suffered minor injuries, and the other driver is OK.
No other injuries were reported.
Ascencio was ticketed for careless driving.
