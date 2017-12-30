FHP: Man dies after driving off State Road 44 near DeLand

DELAND, Fla. - A Volusia County man died after taking a turn too fast and running off the road near DeLand early Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Isaac Senez, 44 of Lake Helen, failed to negotiate the turn on State Road 44 near the intersection of Sonny Opal Lane along the banks of Lake Winnemisett around 12:30 a.m., troopers said.
Troopers said Senez, who was driving a 2017 BMW, lost control of the car, which began to rotate and slid off the roadway onto the grass shoulder.
The car then overturned, troopers said, and threw Senez out.
Troopers said they have been unable to determine if Senez was wearing a seat belt.
A blood-alcohol test is pending, according to the crash report.
