  • FHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi on Orange Avenue

    A motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a semitruck Sunday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

    The crash occurred at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Town Center Boulevard around 8:45 a.m., troopers said. 

    The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash, troopers said. 

    No further information is available at this time. 
     

