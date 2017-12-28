FHP: Person of interest in child's fatal hit-and-run not cooperating

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol troopers have identified a person of interest in a hit-and-run that killed a 12-year-old boy Tuesday night.
Troopers said the person, whose name has not been released, has an attorney and is not cooperating with the investigation.
Sebastian Duque, 12, moved to Orlando five months ago to escape the violence and unsafe conditions in Venezuela, his relative said.
He was riding his bicycle with friends Tuesday night when he was hit and killed by someone driving a white Ford Focus with Ohio tags on International Drive near Westwood Boulevard, troopers said.
Witnesses said the driver ran from the scene.
Troopers said Sebastian wasn’t in a crosswalk as he tried to cross the street.
The case marks the 11th fatal hit-and-run crash in Orange County this year, and the 100th in the state.
