ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Polk County man was officially charged Friday in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 12-year-old boy, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Eyewitness News reported Thursday that Jonathan Caleb Williams, 21, of Winter Haven, was being held at the Polk County Jail on suspicion of a probation violation. Williams had been ordered not to leave Polk County unless he contacted his probation officer. Williams admitted to troopers that he was in Orange County on Tuesday, deputies said.
Sebastian Duque was riding his bicycle with friends Tuesday night when he was hit and killed by someone driving a white Ford Focus with Ohio tags on International Drive near Westwood Boulevard, troopers said.
Witnesses said the driver, later identified as Williams, ditched the vehicle and ran away.
Troopers said they questioned a person of interest in the crash, but the person obtained an attorney and was not cooperating.
Williams faces charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.
