ORLANDO, Fla. - A pregnant woman remains in critical condition Wednesday after she was hit by a car in Pine Hills, officials said.
Initially, it was reported that the woman was killed, but the Florida Highway Patrol later sent a news release saying she was in critical condition and that her baby did not survive.
The incident happened on Silver Star Road and Powers Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Authorities said Shakiera Devose, 20, of Orlando, was crossing the street when she walked in front of the car and was struck.
FHP said she was not using the crosswalk.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, FHP said.
