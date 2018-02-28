FHP: Pregnant woman, unborn baby killed in Pine Hills crash

ORLANDO, Fla. - A pregnant woman died Wednesday evening after she was hit by a car in Pine Hills, officials said.
Related Headlines
The incident happened on Silver Star Road and Powers Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Authorities said Shakiera Devose, 20, of Orlando, was crossing the street when she walked in front of the car and was struck.
FHP said she was not using the crosswalk.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, FHP said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}