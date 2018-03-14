  • FHP: Student found with stolen traffic signs, marijuana after crash in Ocala

    By: Kelly Healey

    OCALA, Fla. - An 18-year-old Vanguard High School student was arrested after troopers found marijuana and stolen traffic signs in his car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

     

    FHP said troopers responded to a crash at a Kangaroo gas station on US-441 and NE 35 Street in Ocala, involving a tractor-trailer fuel tanker and a Toyota Corolla.

     

    During the investigation, troopers said they detected a strong “odor of raw marijuana” coming from inside the Corolla, belonging to David Pietrzak of Ocala.

     

    Troopers said they searched the car and found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and 10 traffic signs in the trunk. Investigators said the traffic signs, which included speed limit signs, a stop sign and a “Do not enter” sign, were stolen from the Ocala area.

     

    Pietrzak was arrested on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including grand theft, possession of alcohol under 21, criminal mischief, intent to sell, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

     

    Pietrzak remains jailed on $30,500 bail.

