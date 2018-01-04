SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Flames engulfed a home early Thursday in a subdivision near Casselberry, Seminole County Fire Rescue said.
The fire was reported shortly after midnight at a home on Willow Bay Terrace near Semoran Boulevard and Red Bug Lake Road, firefighters said.
Officials said two children were awoken by the odor of smoke and went downstairs to tell their parents. All six people in the home escaped the fire.
Firefighters rescued a cat from the blaze, which they believe ignited in the garage and spread to the attic through the home's heating, ventilation and air conditioning unit.
The children will stay with relatives, and the adults have sought assistance from the American Red Cross, officials said.
No other details were given.
