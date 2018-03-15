Firefighters: Possible grenade discovered near Orlando mall

ORLANDO, Fla. - A construction crew on Thursday afternoon discovered a possible grenade near Orlando Fashion Square, the Orlando Fire Department said.
Police said they were called shortly after 2 p.m. to a construction site at Maguire Boulevard and McCullough Avenue.
Firefighters described the ordnance as shells that are larger than 50 calibers and a possible type of grenade.
The Fire Department's bomb squad was also called, but firefighters backed out of the area and called Patrick Air Force Base experts to the site to inspect the objects.
The area had ammo depots during World War II and after the war. The nearby Baldwin Park development was built on land that was once the Orlando Naval Training Center.
A portion of the mall's parking lot was closed as a precaution. The discovery also caused traffic congestion in the area.
No other details were given.
