FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - There is an uptick in counterfeit bills in Flagler County, investigators said.
Some businesses in the county have received fake $100 bills in the past month.
Many of the bills have markings that say “replica” and “motion picture only.”
Leyanna Mefford was working at Salsa’s on Dec. 19 when a customer tried to pay for an order with a fake bill.
“There was something off about it. We all kind of looked at it. Our marker in the front wasn’t working so our hostess went to the back,” she said.
The crew used a counterfeit detector pen and realized the bill was not real.
When they came back to the front of the restaurant to confront the customer with the phony cash, she was gone.
Deputies said the same suspect hit three business that night.
According to a report, only McDonald’s gave the suspect change.
Deputies encourage businesses and anyone selling items online to use a counterfeit pen and to not complete a sale without ensuring the money is real.
